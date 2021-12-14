After Kareena Kapoor & others test positive, Karan Johar undergoes test as BMC sanitises his property.

Days after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora confirmed that they had tested positive for Covid-19, their close friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan also tested positive. Now, a latest report via Times Now reveals that Karan Johar may also be at risk and thus has already undergone a test.

As per civic body BMC's instructions, the filmmaker has already isolated himself at home and is waiting for his test results which are expected to come on Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, the BMC team was snapped outside Kareena's residence sanitising the building.

According to India Today, the same BMC team then headed to Karan Johar's residence to sanitise his residence. The report also revealed that the four ladies tested positive after attending Karan Johar's party. At the party, Seema Khan was reportedly already showing mild symptoms. The BMC has also sealed Seema and Maheep's residence.

