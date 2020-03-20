After Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput works out at home; Shares PIC of ‘quarantineworkout’

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput decided to workout at home. See PHOTO!

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the government had directed all gyms across the nation to shut down, however, as per reports, a gym in Mumbai was exclusively opened for Mira Rajput and but later, sealed due to flouting the norms. Now since Mira and Shahid can’t workout at the gym, therefore, Mira Rajput decided to workout at home. That’s’ right! Amid all the controversy, Mira Rajput today took to social media to share a photo giving us a glimpse of her workout as she shared a photo of her feet and alongside the photo, Mira wrote, “Endorphin rush. #quarantineworkout #stayhome #stayfit #agathome.”

Now in the wake of COVID 19, since staying indoors is the need of the hour, B-town celebs are making sure to make the most of the free time, and therefore, they are working out at home. Just like Mira, other B-town celebs are making sure to workout at home and burn the calories. From Kareena Kapor Khan, , , to Jacqueline Fernandez, and other B-town celebs, everyone is working out at home. Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photo on social media wherein she is seen flaunting her washboard abs in an all black gym look post her workout, and a few days back, Katrina Kaif turned her terrace into gym as she worked out with her trainer.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh after shootings were halted by the cine bodies until March 31, 2020 and the Kabir Singh actor took to Twitter to inform everyone about Jersey shooting being postponed amid the Coronavirus scare. “At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe,” wrote Shahid.

Check out Mira Rajput's photo of working out at home amid COVID 19:

