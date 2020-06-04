After Kareena Kapoor, ‘Veere’ Sonam Kapoor indulges in self care as she takes to masking amid quarantine; PIC

Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is making the most of her quarantine by doing some self-care as she took to social media to share a video wherein she is seen masking. Take a look

Ahuja is in New Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja as the two are quarantining at Anand’s house. Although Sonam is missing her parents- Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, but the Neerja actress is happy to be spending time with anand and his family. From cooking, baking to working out and turning hairstylist for hubby, Sonam has been doing it all. And today, we got our hands on a video of sonam Kapoor facemasking and indulging in some self-care. In the said video, we can see Sonam applying a mask on her face and let us admit that she looks gorgeous with a mask on as well.

Well, looks like, Bollywood divas are making the most of the quarantine by indulging in self-care. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, to others, everyone is applying masks to take care of the skin. While Bebo, too had posted a photo of wearing a homemade mask, now we have Sonam wearing a mask to rejuvenate her skin. Now talking about Sonam and Anand, the two celebrated their third wedding anniversary in quarantine and for all those who don’t know, Sonam and Anand Sonam met when the actress was promoting Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. During a live chat, Sonam had revealed that her friend was trying to set her up with Anand’s best friend, and instead says Sonam, “I spoke to him the whole evening and he added me on Facebook after that evening and then he started talking and that’s how we met.”

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Duquer Salmaan, and next, it is being said that Sonam will be seen in the Hindi remake of Blind and also Sonam will be reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the sequel to Veery Di Wedding.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's video as she takes to masking amid quarantine:

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped together

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×