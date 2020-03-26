After Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha goes the quirky way and urges people to stay home amid COVID 19 lockdown

The 21-day lockdown period began yesterday due to the Coronavirus lockdown. After Kartik Aaryan’s Corona rant and rap, Sonakshi Sinha has come up with a strong and quirky way to urge people to stay home. Check it out.

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has taken over the world and is causing countries to shut down to avoid the spread. Recently, PM Narendra Modi announced a complete 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of Coronavirus. While Kartik Aaryan’s rant about Coronavirus urged people to stay at home and went viral on social media, it looks like now has also opted for a quirky way to urge people to stay at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown across the country.

Sonakshi took to Instagram to share a video of herself asking people to stay at home amid the lockdown period. However, she didn’t use the normal way to announce the same. Sonakshi opted for a Snapchat/Instagram filter that turns one's mouth huge and shouted ‘Stay Home.’ The Mission Mangal star stressed on ‘Home’ when she made the video and she urged people to stay indoors amid the 21 day period of lockdown. The gorgeous diva has been raising awareness about Coronavirus on social media.

Sonakshi captioned the video as, “Public service announcement. #stayhomestaysafe #chupchaapgharpebaitho #lifeinthetimeofcorona #nationallockdown.” Several celebs like Ashley Rebello, Baaghi 3 star Vijay Varma commented on Sonakshi’s video and mentioned that they understood her message of staying at home. Like all other celebs, Sonakshi too wanted people to stay off the streets and stay safe amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in India. Many celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, , Kartik Aaryan, , , , , and more have been urging people to cooperate with the government and to stay at home till Coronavirus isn’t eradicated. Bollywood came together in a video to urge people to stay safe from Coronavirus and also to keep their hands clean.

Check out Sonakshi’s video:

