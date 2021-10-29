After Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar romances Jacqueline Fernandez on Sooryavanshi's Mere Yaaraa BUT with a twist

The excitement among fans of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is through the roof as their film Sooryavanshis is finally set to release on Diwali in theatres. The latest song Mere Yaaraa featuring Akshay and Katrina has been the talk of the town and their chemistry has won hearts. However, on Friday, Akshay surprised his fans by recreating the song scenes with his Ram Setu co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. However, this time, with romance, Akshay added humour to it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay and Jacqueline shared a video in which the two of them could be seen performing on Mere Yaaraa song. Akshay can be seen going down on his knees whilst handing over a heart-shaped balloon to Jacqueline. After doing so, Akshay is seen getting closer to Jacqueline and as soon as he does, the balloon between them bursts. The two can be seen laughing out together. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "And that’s how I and @jacquelinef143 showcase how to burst the bubble on seemingly perfect romance. Quite literally #MereYaaraa."

As soon as Akshay and Jacqueline dropped the video, fans of the two began showering them with love. Many took to the comment section were in splits. Some fans were excited for Sooryavanshi as well. A fan wrote, "Suryawanshi waiting". Another wrote, "this video is TOO CUTEEE."

Meanwhile, the film promotions are in full swing and this week, Akshay, Katrina and Rohit Shetty were seen on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 for the same. The film has been the talk of the town since last year. The release was postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Now, as the theatres have reopened, Sooryavanshi is all set to release on November 5, 2021.

