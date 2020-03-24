After Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan washes utensils at home; Actor’s sis REVEALS ‘this is usual scene at home’

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, after Katrina Kaif, Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan washes utensils at home. Watch video!

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to maintain Junta Curfew and urged everyone to stay indoors, Karti Aaryan broke the internet when he took to social media to post a video wherein, by way of a monologue, this Luka Chuppi actor urged everyone to listen to PM and stay indoors. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Kartik Aaryan for his efforts to spread awareness among his fans amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “The young actors have something to say...Its time to be 'Zyada Savdhan' and do 'Corona ka Punchnama'! #IndiaFightsCorona (sic)."

And today, Kartik Aaryan took to social media to post a video where we can see Kartik washing utensils amid the Coronavirus crisis because like most of us, we are sure even Kartik and his family have asked their house help to stay safe and stay indoors. Alongside the video, Kartik wrote, “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.... #Repost @dr.kiki_Dont mistake this for Quarantine This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan….” Well, prior to this, had posted a video on Instagram wherein she was also seen washing utensils.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif does a tutorial on washing utensils for those whose house helps have opted for social distancing

On the work front, Kartik was shooting for the second instalment of ’s film Bhool Bhulaiyya and the shooting of the film was halted midway due to the Coronavirus crisis. Also, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in ’s Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshay.

Check out the video of Kartik Aaryan washing utensiles amid COVID 19:

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan injured while doing an act on a reality show; Read details

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More