After Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi kicks off Phone Bhoot’s preparations as he gives a glimpse of script

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently took to his Instagram to announce that he has started the preparations for his next film titled Phone Bhoot that also stars Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif.
The handsome hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood and there is no denying that. Post making an impressive debut with Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy, he is proving to be way ahead of his contemporaries. The dashing actor is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and thus often gets snapped in Mumbai. Amid this, Siddhant has also begun the preparations for his next project titled Phone Bhoot that also stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles.

The 27-year-old actor took to his Instagram stories to announce the same. He shared a picture of the script, writing, “To Boo Beginnings.” The front page of the script reads as, “Phone Bhoot. Produced by Excel Entertainment. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh. Written by Ravi Shankaran, Jasvinder Singh Bath.” Earlier, Katrina Kaif had given a glimpse of the script. She posted a video, writing, “Prep time.” Besides them, the Dhadak star too had posted a picture of Phone Bhoot script where he was seen rehearsing his lines and preparing for his role. 

Take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram post:

The upcoming horror-comedy has been in the news ever since it was announced. The film marks Siddhant’s first outing with the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress and Ishaan. Back in July, this year, the first look of the film was unveiled and it showed the trio dressed in tuxedos and with a surprised expression on their face. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Phone Bhoot is scheduled for a 2021 release.

