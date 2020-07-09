After Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan explores Instagram reels with a fun video of jamming to Street Dancer 3 song

Among the many celebs, Varun Dhawan too shared a video of himself enjoying and having fun on Street Dancer 3 song ‘Lagdi Lahore Di.’ With this, Varun joined other celebs like Katrina Kaif in exploring the new ‘reels’ feature on Instagram.

A day back, Instagram rolled out a new feature on its application called ‘reels.’ Using the same, one can create, edit and share fun videos just like TikTok. Amid this, many celebs like , Karishma Tanna and more explored the Instagram reels to create cool videos. Now, even seems to have joined the bandwagon as he shared a cool and fun video of jamming to his film Street Dancer 3’s song. Varun has been spending time at home amid the lockdown and often shares his shenanigans on social media.

However, as Instagram rolled out a new Instagram reels feature, Varun went on a spree of sharing a cool video of jamming and enjoying on his song Lagdi Lahore Di from Street Dancer 3. From his quirky expressions to his cool dance, Varun’s reel video is bound to leave fans asking for more. Last evening, Katrina too shared her first-ever Instagram reel video featuring her lockdown shenanigans with sister Isabelle Kaif. Well, it sure looks like B-Town celebs just got another way to entertain their fans.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Varun has been sharing videos of himself practicing Yoga at home. The actor revealed in a recent webinar that he has for the first time explored Yoga amid the lockdown and it has helped him a lot. On the work front, Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3 with . He will now be seen on Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer 1995 comedy. It is David Dhawan’s 45th film as a director and recently, it was reported that it may hit the screens on January 1, 2021. However, nothing has been officially confirmed.

Here is Varun Dhawan’s Instagram reel video:

