After Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pledges to contribute Rs 1 crore to PM CARES & CM Relief fund for COVID 19

After celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif contributed some amount for COVID 19, Vicky Kaushal has pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown that was recently announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the safety of the citizens, shops, offices, entertainment industries among others except the essential services have been shut. This has severely affected India's economy. The outbreak of Coronavirus has not only affected the country economically but financially as well. Due to the shops being shut, the daily wage earners are having a hard time. In order to help them, PM Modi announced CARES Fund inviting donations.

After celebrities like , , , contributed some amount to the fund, Vicky Kaushal has also offered a helping hand. The actor has pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Sharing it on his social media account, the Raazi actor wrote, "While I'm blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. We are in this together and we'll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future."

Meanwhile, Vicky has been spending some quality time with his family amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship star has also been sharing interesting pictures of his quarantine break. On the work front, Vicky has some interesting movies in his kitty at the moment. He will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Uddham Singh wherein he will be seen essaying the titular role. Besides, this he has also begun his preparation for ’s upcoming multi-starrer period drama Takht.

