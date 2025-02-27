After Katrina Kaif’s viral Maha Kumbh visit; fans gush over her PICS from scenic getaway in Austria: ‘Natural beauty’

Katrina Kaif recently visited the Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where she took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. Her pictures and videos from the event quickly went viral on the internet. Now, the actress has dropped some glimpses from a scenic getaway in Austria. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her natural beauty.

Today, February 27, 2025, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and offered a peek into her relaxing holiday in Altaussee, Austria. The first slide was a candid picture of her enjoying the view while she was in a pool. There was a video in which Kat recorded the snowclad mountains, houses, and roads. The Merry Christmas actress also posted a sun-kissed selfie with a snowy backdrop in which she was seen wearing a puffer jacket and cap.

The last slide showed a table with a view. A welcome card saying “Mrs Katrina Kaif” was kept on it with flowers, a candle, and a cup.

Have a look at Katrina Kaif’s glimpses from the Austria getaway:

In the caption, Katrina Kaif wrote, “That time again at #mayrlifealtausse... the amazing tranquility and beauty of this place always surprises me .. the stunning snow clad mountain walks with the sound of ice melting in the lake.”

She continued, “Time truly comes to a stand still and I always seem to find moments of clarity which can otherwise sometimes be elusive… Such a wonderful team who make you feel like family and a truly gifted …..a perfect reset…”

In the comments section of the post, fans complimented Katrina’s natural glow. One person said, “Just Katrina being so soft and beautiful, enjoying her time,” while another called her "natural beauty.”

A user stated, “I see Mrs. Katrina Kaif written on the placard,” and a comment read, "KK, you rock. Mixture of Aastha and Modernization both! Stay blessed forever.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif has Jee Le Zaraa in her lineup. However, it was delayed, and there is no update on the shoot yet. Fans are eagerly waiting for new announcements of her movies.