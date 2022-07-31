After Kesariya, Ayan Mukerji to unveil Brahmastra's second song Deva Deva soon; Calls it 'soul' of the film

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. A few days back, the makers of the film finally released the romantic song Kesariya from the film and it instantly became viral. The lyrics of Kesariya are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the music is composed by Pritam and the vocals are by Arijit Singh.

Now, Ayan expressed their gratitude for the response to Ranbir and Alia's Kesariya and also revealed that the makers will be unveiling the second song, Deva Deva from Brahmastra soon. Ayan Mukerji took to his social media handles and thanked everyone for the overwhelming response to Kesariya. He penned a note that read: "Two Weeks since we dropped Kesariya in the World. Sending out a whole lot of Gratitude, Excitement, and Joy for the Song…A new week begins, and we are geared to move from Kesariya into our Next Song drop this week…I think… If Kesariya is the Heart - this next Song is the Soul of Brahmāstra. Here’s to a good Sunday, more love for Kesariya and some positive energies for what lies ahead for Brahmāstra !! #kesariya #devadeva."

Check out Ayan Mukerji's post:

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is slated to release on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. Brahmāstra was announced in July 2014 but was delayed by several years and has been filmed in locations including Bulgaria, London, New York, Edinburgh, and Varanasi. It is one of the most expensive and ambitious films ever made in Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Ayan Mukerji reacts to Kesariya getting trolled for 'love storiya' line: It's not like elaichi in biryani