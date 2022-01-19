After KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to team up for a comedy drama?

The 90s kid can’t keep calm as the popular jodi of 90s is set to hit the big screen once again after decades. We are talking about Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon who will be seen sharing the screen space in the much awaited Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2. To note, KGF Chapter 2 happens to be the much talked about sequel of the 2018 release period drama action film which featured Yash in the lead. In fact, Raveena had also shared a throwback pic with Sanjay on social media and had captioned it as, “My most favourtie actor”. And now as per the recent update, Sanjay and Raveena will once again collaborate after KGF Chapter 2, but this time for a slice of comedy.

According to a report published in Mid Day, the comedy drama will be helmed by a new director. “The film, being bankrolled by a leading studio, was at the ideation stage at the time. On seeing the picture, the makers thought they would be the perfect choice for the comedy. They reached out to the actors who were kicked about working together again,” a source was quoted saying. This isn’t all. The source also added that while the final draft is still being awaited before the stars sign the project, the makers are likely to make the announcement for the movie in February.

For the uninitiated, KGF Chapter 2, which will feature Sanjay Dutt in the role of the lead antagonist, will mark his reunion with Raveena after over two decades. The movie is slated to release in April this year They had earlier shared the screen in movies like Kshatriya, Aatish, Vijeta etc.