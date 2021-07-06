After Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra recalls his 'beach boy' avatar with UNSEEN throwback PIC from vacay

Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to share a glimpse of his tropical vacay in the Maldives a while back. Just recently, his rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani had also shared a throwback photo from her beach vacay in the Maldives earlier this year.

It appears to be throwback days for rumoured couple and Kiara Advani as the two have been reliving their own Maldives trip via old photos. Earlier, on Sunday, Kiara had shared a stunning throwback from her Maldives holiday and now, Sidharth has dropped yet another cool picture from his trip to a tropical paradise, earlier this year. Over the past few days, Sidharth has been dropping throwback posts from his trip and once again he left netizens gushing over his latest upload from his Maldives trip.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth shared a cool selfie in which we can clearly see the star flaunting his ripped shirtless avatar in the tropical paradise. In the backdrop, we can see the Maldivian blues while the actor could be seen smiling straight at the camera as he clicked the selfie. His charming smile seemed to have tugged at his fans' heartstrings as many took to the comment section to shower love on the actor. Sharing the photo, Sidharth wrote, "Can you Sea me clearly now? #Throwback #Selfie #beachboy."

Take a look:

A fan took to the comments and wrote, "Oh goshhh! What a timing. You are such a mood uplifter." Another wrote, "My eyesight is pretty good so I can seaaa you clearly." Another fan showered love and wrote, "Thankyou for blessing our eyes with this beautiful picture."

Previously too, Sidharth had shared photos and videos from his Maldives trip and relived the sweet memories on social media via the same. To recall, Sidharth and Kiara were seen heading out of Mumbai together to ring in the New Year 2021 and they returned together too. Back in January, they had shared several individual photos and videos from the tropical paradise of Maldives. On the work front, the two will be seen in Shershaah together. Reportedly, the film is now headed for an OTT premiere on Prime Video apparently in the month of August.

Also Read|Kiara Advani reveals she got to know Sidharth Malhotra 'really well' during Shershaah shoot: He is intelligent

Credits :Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Share your comment ×