After Kim Sharma, Leander Paes shares pic with her amid relationship rumours; Calls it ‘magic’

It’s been a while since Kim Sharma has been creating a buzz for a while courtesy her ongoing relationship with Tennis star Leander Paes. The duo has been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now and their frequent appearances together have also been speaking volumes about their rumoured love affair. Interestingly, Kim recently sent the social media by a storm as she shared her first pic with Leander Paes. While it appeared to be a hint about making her relationship with Leander official, the tennis player’s recent post is also grabbing eyeballs.

Interestingly, Leander has reshared Kim’s Instagram post on social media. In the pic, the legendary tennis player looked dapper in his blue t-shirt and denims while Kim looked radiant in her white outfit. The rumoured couple was a sight to behold together. In fact, Leander was finding it hard to take eyes off Kim and it spoke volumes about their love affair. Interestingly, the tennis star captioned the image as “Magic”. Soon celebs like Masaba Gupta, Farah Khan Ali showered love on the rumoured couple.

Take a look at Kim Sharma and Leander Paes’ pic:

Recently, Leander Paes grabbed the attention after Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had revealed the first look of the docu-series Break Point. To note, the docu-series will be based on Leander’s ‘bromance to breakup’ journey with Mahesh Bhupathi. Break Point would highlight the professional and personal relationship with each other. Well, Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are certainly making the head turn with their sizzling chemistry. Share your views in the comments section below.

Also Read: Did Kim Sharma just make her relationship with Leander Paes official?