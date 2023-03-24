After Kirron Kher, Pooja Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19; Asks all to mask up

Actress and director Pooja Bhatt, who is quite active on social media, has tested positive for Covid-19. On Friday afternoon, she took to Twitter and updated her fans about the same. In her post, she revealed that she has contracted the deadly virus for the first time. She informed about the same after she reacted to a video of kids banging utensils to hush away the virus during the first wave.

In her post, the Sadak actress wrote, "And exactly 3 yrs later, I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the news, her fans and well-wishers were wishing her a speedy recovery. A user wrote, "Dang! Get well soon! And welcome to our group of ‘experienced’ ones! My friend said she had her best ideas during the forced quarantine." To this, Pooja replied, "Yes nothing like a reminder of one’s mortality to have the best thoughts." Another user wrote, "Be well soon, Pooja. Binge on anything and everything it’s a free pass!" Director Onir too commented, "Get well soon Pooja. sending you love and good energy." Actress Tillotama Shome wrote, "Oh noo:-((( Get well soon Pooja."

Recently, Anupam Kher's wife Kirron Kher too tested positive for Covid-19. She took to Twitter and wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested."

Work front

Pooja was last seen in R Balki's Chup: Revenge of the Artist. It also starred Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Dulquer Salmaan in key roles.

