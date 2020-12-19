After Kriti Sanon, Maniesh Paul confirms testing negative for COVID 19; Thanks fans for their love and prayers

Maniesh Paul recently took to his social media to announce that he has tested negative for Covid 19. The actor had contracted the disease during the shoot of his film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.

Actor Maniesh Paul is back on his feet as the handsome hunk has now tested negative for COVID 19. For the unversed, he had earlier reportedly contracted the disease after returning to Mumbai from the shoot of his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. While announcing the same, he said he will bounce back soon and there is nothing to worry about. Now, the popular host has taken to his social media handles to give an update about his health and said he is back after testing negative for the coronavirus.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Maniesh shared a stunning photo of himself while expressing gratitude to his fans for their love and prayers. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “IM BACK!! TESTED NEGATIVE!!Yesssss!! Im in the orange of my health now Thank you all for all the love and prayers!!pls wear a mask and be safe P.S: i took it off just for the picture P.P.S : about the place,the picture and the haircut, wait for my next post #mp #look#hair #health #feelsgood #blessed #life #.” In the photo, the actor looks dapper in an orange hoodie with stylish trousers and light green shoes.

Check out Maniesh Paul’s Instagram post below:

Earlier, in the day Kriti Sanon had announced testing negative for Covid 19. She took to her Instagram stories to announce the same and wrote, “Happy to inform everyone that I have finally tested Negative for COVID 19! A big thank you to @my_bmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner Mr Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance. And thank you for all the warm wishes and the never ending love.”

Meanwhile, the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo has resumed in Chandigarh with , Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. Well, it seems like Maniesh too will join them soon.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon confirms testing negative for COVID 19; Expresses gratitude towards fans for ‘never ending love’

Credits :Maniesh Paul Instagram

