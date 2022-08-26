After Laal Singh Chaddha’s debacle, Aamir Khan’s Mogul stalled?

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most-awaited films of 2022. The film had created a lot of hype from the day it was announced. It also starred Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Unfortunately, the film did not do well at the box office and even fell prey to the boycott trend on social media. After Laal Singh Chaddha’s debacle, the latest reports suggest that the fate of this film has affected his future films too.

Aamir Khan’s Mogul stalled

According to reports in Amar Ujala, Aamir Khan’s Mogul, which was a biopic on the late Gulshan Kumar has been stalled for now. The poor performance of Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office has discouraged the makers of Mogul to start the project and has been reportedly postponed indefinitely. Interestingly, this project was announced in 2017 and starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. But due to alleged differences, the actor walked out of Gulshan Kumar’s biopic.

No OTT buyers for Laal Singh Chaddha

According to reports in Mid Day, Aamir Khan was in talks with Netflix for the streaming rights of Laal Singh Chaddha. But now it looks like the deal has fallen through. Before the release of the film, Aamir had quoted Rs 150 crore and asked for a six-month window as he planned to release the film in China too. The reports further stated that the streaming giant had offered him Rs 50 crore and also urged him to reduce the 6-month window. Later the PK star revised his asking price to Rs 125 crore as he was confident that Laal Singh Chaddha will do well at the box office. But since the film did not do that well at the box office the streaming giant is said to have lost interest in acquiring it. Apparently, the makers of the film have not found any takers and now the studio that bankrolled the movie is planning to release it on a streaming platform of the group.

