After Laxmii, Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom to release directly on an OTT platform? Here’s what we know

If the recent buzz is to be believed then, Akshay Kumar’s highly awaited film Bell Bottom might release on Amazon Prime Video. Reportedly, the makers are in talks with the online streaming platform for the same.

The Ranjit Tiwari’s directional Bell Bottom starring and Vaani Kapoor is among the most anticipated films of this year. Earlier, the forthcoming spy thriller was slated to release on April 2 in theatres but now as per a recent report, it seems like the film will not have a theatrical release anymore. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Bell Bottom may go for a direct digital release. Yes, you read that right! The film will reportedly release on Amazon Prime Video.

The source close to the development told the leading portal that the makers are in talks with the online streaming platform for the direct-to-OTT release of the film. The source was quoted as saying, “The producers of Bell Bottom – Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani – have started conversations with Amazon Prime to explore the possibility of a direct to digital release, and so far, both the parties seem to be on the same page.”

“They are discussing various prospects including the financials, and there might be some clarity within the next one month. But at this point of time, team Bell Bottom is definitely exploring the direct to digital option of release,” the insider added.

Further, the source revealed that Bhagnani’s and Khiladi Kumar share a close bond with the digital platform and "that’s how the meeting happened." All stakeholders are currently 'working towards arriving at terms and conditions' that are beneficial for all of them.

Talking about the film’s earlier release date, it said that Akshay’s film Sooryavanshi is 'looking to arrive in the same period' and also due to his jam-packed release calendar, the makers have decided to explore the digital release with Amazon Prime.

Earlier, Akshay’s film Laxmii was released on Disney+Hotstar and received a lukewarm response.

Also Read: WATCH: Kriti Sanon matches steps with a traditional Rajasthani dancer on the sets of Bachchan Pandey

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

Share your comment ×