After looking pretty in pink, Kareena Kapoor Khan makes another appearance in a satin lavender dress; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who is not just known for her stupendous acting prowess and stunning looks but also for her impressive style statements. From casuals to ethnics, gym wear to classy outfits, Bebo knows the art of nailing every look perfectly and shells out major fashion goals every time she steps out in the city. Interestingly, the Pataudi Begum had made heads turn today as she was clicked in a beautiful pink coloured outfit. And hours later, Kareena made the fans go weak in the knees as she was clicked once again, and this time in a lavender dress.

In the pics, the Jab We Met actress was seen dressed in a satin dress and had her make-up game on point. She had worn a satin lavender coloured full sleeves shirt with a matching skirt and had kept her tresses open as she stepped out of the building. She had completed her look with a pair of beige coloured sandals. Kareena looked fresh as a flower in her outfit and was certainly dishing out major style goals.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pics in a lavender coloured outfit:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the movie will also star Naga Chaitanya in the lead and will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year. Besides, Kareena is also set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s yet-to-be-titled project with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

