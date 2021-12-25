After lunch with Kapoor Khandaan, Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain all set for a romantic Christmas movie night

It is the most beautiful time of the year and lovebirds Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have embraced Christmas 2021 with great zeal and enthusiasm. Earlier in the day, we spotted the two attending a festive lunch with the Kapoor family. Now, it seems that the duo is likely to enjoy a movie marathon on Christmas night. On December 25, the two took to their social media space to give fans a glimpse of their festive mood.

In the story, the couple can be seen enjoying watching the popular comedy flick, Home Alone together. While sharing the post, Tara wrote, “Christmas tradition. It’s going to be a long night.” Even beau Aadar Jain posted a similar cosy clip on his Instagram handle. Going by the post, it seems that the lovebirds are all to spend some quality time together. In another post, Tara also gave fans a glimpse of her lit-up Christmas tree.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria has several projects lined up in the pipeline. The actor who last featured in the film, Tadap, is now gearing up to share the screen space with her Student of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff in the upcoming sequel Heropanti 2. Rumour mills has it that the sequel film will be a remake of the film, Goodachari. Apart from this, she will also be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in Ek Villain returns. Speaking of Jain, he was last seen in the comedy flick alongside Jackie Shroff in Hello Charlie.

