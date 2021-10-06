After Madhuri Dixit, Dr Nene shares childhood picture of sons Arin and Ryan

Bollywood actress ’s husband Dr Shriram Nene took to Instagram to share a picture with their sons, Arin and Ryan. Dr Nene dropped a priceless picture taken several years ago, featuring him sitting on a couch, with his sons on either side of him.

A few days back, Madhuri Dixit, who is quite active on social media, also treated her fans with an adorable throwback picture. The gorgeous star shared a gem of a picture with Arin and Ryan. In the photograph shared by the actress, the trio was seen flaunting their smiles at the camera. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Madhuri wrote, “The love of my life #ThrowbackMemories.” Now, Dr Nene shared an unseen picture on his official social media account and wrote, “Never forget why you do what you do…” Within no time, Dr Nene’s post received thousands of likes and comments. Many followers dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. Previously, he had shared two pictures from son Arin’s university campus and had expressed how excited and happy he was.