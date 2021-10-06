After Madhuri Dixit, Dr Nene shares childhood picture of sons Arin and Ryan
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene took to Instagram to share a picture with their sons, Arin and Ryan. Dr Nene dropped a priceless picture taken several years ago, featuring him sitting on a couch, with his sons on either side of him.
A few days back, Madhuri Dixit, who is quite active on social media, also treated her fans with an adorable throwback picture. The gorgeous star shared a gem of a picture with Arin and Ryan. In the photograph shared by the actress, the trio was seen flaunting their smiles at the camera. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Madhuri wrote, “The love of my life #ThrowbackMemories.” Now, Dr Nene shared an unseen picture on his official social media account and wrote, “Never forget why you do what you do…” Within no time, Dr Nene’s post received thousands of likes and comments. Many followers dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. Previously, he had shared two pictures from son Arin’s university campus and had expressed how excited and happy he was.
When Arin graduated from high school, mom Madhuri Dixit shared her ‘proud moment’ and penned, “A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors. Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork, and focus to rise above the situation and succeed." On the work front, Madhuri is currently judging the reality show, ‘Dance Deewane’. The Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood will next be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled Finding Anamika.
