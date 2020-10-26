After Mahesh Bhatt, producer Kumkum Saigal files complaint against Luviena Lodh on charges of extortion

Luviena Lodh seems to have invited further trouble for herself as Kumkum Saigal has also filed an official complaint against her. Read on for further details.

Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt recently filed a defamation suit against Luviena Lodh after the actress made some serious allegations on social media. The latest that we know is that the Bombay High Court has provided interim relied to the filmmaker in connection with it. As a part of the same, the actress is restrained to make or circulate any false allegations against him. Now, further trouble has mounted for Lodh as Kumkum Saigal has also filed a complaint against her.

The producer has filed this official complaint with the Additional Commissioner of Police while alleging extortion charges against Luviena Lodh. Saigal has also mentioned in her complaint that her son has contracted COVID-19 because of which the family has been quarantined and she had to file it through the mail. What she mentions next is nothing less shocking. Saigal states that Sumit Sabharwal was allowed to use her son Sahil Saigal’s flat situated in Andheri post his marriage to Luviena Lodh.

However, the latter filed an FIR against him in 2016 after having troubles in the marriage. Post that, Sabharwal reportedly left the premises but Lodh refused to do so. The report further mentions that the actress is enjoying her stay with the family members. For the unversed, Kumkum Saigal has now filed an eviction suit against the actress at the City Civil Court. She has stated in the comment that Luviena Lodh’s video has caused an injury to the family’s reputation. Saigal mentions that Lodh has framed a conspiracy against her family with the ulterior motive of extortion.

Credits :Times of India

