After Manali shoot with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna continues shooting for Animal in Mumbai.

If there's one onscreen duo that's demanding our attention over the last few days it is undoubtedly Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The actors officially kick-started the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in Manali last week and filmed a few scenes in the hills.

Ranbir and Rashmika were also seen arriving in Mumbai together. Now, the latest update is that Rashmika is continuing her shoots for Animal in the city. The actress is currently working on five films across languages. When it comes to her Animal schedule, Rashmika is shooting during the nights as well as in the daytime.

A source close to the actress revealed, "Rashmika has been shooting for 'Animal' in Mumbai for more than a week now. The schedule consists of several patches of day and night shoots in the suburbs. She has been juggling different cities to concentrate on her acting projects in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi."

The source added, "Post this, Rashmika will travel to Hyderabad for a short period of time, and then return to Mumbai to fulfill her brand commitments."

Apart from teaming up with Ranbir, Rashmika also has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline. Not to forget, the actress will also be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. Her fabulous success in Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun has prompted a sequel and she will begin shooting for that as well.

