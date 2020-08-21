After Meetu Singh, ED records statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh

The Enforcement Directorate has now summoned Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh amid its money laundering probe that is taking place side by side.

Days after recording statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh, the Enforcement Directorate has now summoned his sister Priyanka Singh amid its money laundering probe that is taking place side by side. An ANI tweet on the same read, "Enforcement Directorate (ED) is recording the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka, who was a nominee in his bank account: ED officials."

According to a Times Now report, the ED is recording Priyanka's statement in New Delhi. As per the report, Priyanka's name was mentioned in Sushant's diary and the sister was reportedly going to be a part of some future prospects with the actor. The ED will scrutinise and see if financial irregularities pop up.

Apart from the ED probe, the CBI has also now stepped into the matter and is probing the case head on. The CBI team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening and has already started their investigation. On Friday, the CBI took Sushant's cook Neeraj into custody for questioning.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh had revealed that Rhea Chakraborty had accused Priyanka Singh of molestation. The family was stunned at how his new girlfriend Rhea had reportedly taken complete control of Sushant's life and she allegedly started alienating all his family members, one by one. The late actor's family has filed an FIR against Rhea and five others on account of abetment to suicide, theft and cheating.

