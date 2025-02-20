After Mrs. success, Sanya Malhotra's old films become most watched on Netflix; director says, ‘Deeply grateful…’

Sanya Malhotra’s career has reached new heights following the success of her latest film Mrs., released on Zee5. The film has not only been praised for its strong storyline but also Sanya’s impactful performance. Following the appreciation Sanya is receiving, her previous films, Pagglait and Meenakshi Sundareshwar, have gained massive attention and are now among the most-watched movies on Netflix.

Pagglait and Meenakshi Sundareshwar, both released in 2021, have reached new heights by ranking on ‘Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in India Today’ list. Meenakshi Sundareshwar, a romantic comedy in which Sanya stars alongside Abhimanyu Dasani, and Pagglait, a drama that earned critical acclaim for both the film and Sanya’s acting, are now in the 4th and 5th positions on Netflix’s homepage. This jump in viewership is a result of the buzz surrounding Sanya’s performance in Mrs.

The director of Mrs., Arati Kadav, took to Twitter to share her gratitude for the success of the film. She wrote, “This is so rare. Our film Mrs. is impacting Netflix’s ranking as people are watching other films of (Star emoji) Sanya Malhotra. Deeply grateful and feeling truly blessed.” Arati expressed how wonderful it is to see Sanya’s past work getting appreciated because of their film Mrs.’s success.

In Mrs., Sanya plays Richa, an aspiring dancer who gets married in an arranged setup and into a patriarchal family and struggles with the endless household work that comes with it. The film has received positive reviews for its relatable and realistic portrayal of a woman’s emotional journey after marriage, and Sanya has proved her acting skills yet again.

Advertisement

Director Arati Kadav praised Sanya for her ability to bring Richa’s character to life with empathy. She shared how Sanya’s emotional investment in the role was clear to everyone on the set. According to Kadav, Sanya’s performance was so ‘real’ and ‘raw’ that it almost felt like a burden to put her through such a challenging role.

On the work front, Sanya will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She also has a Tamil film, Thug Life and an untitled film with Anurag Kashyap in her kitty. Thanks to Mrs., Sanya Malhotra’s career is reaching new heights, and her older films are being rediscovered and loved by audiences.