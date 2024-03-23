After multiple hits, here's why Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya won't unite for new project

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya were expected to collaborate for a film titled Prem Ki Shaadi but it got shelved because the superstar and the filmmaker had disagreements regarding various aspects. But it was learnt that the super hit duo was working on a bigger vision and large-scale project. However, even those plans don't seem to be shaping up well.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are not planning any film together currently?

As per the Times Now report, Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya don't have any ongoing project together as of now and in fact, the filmmaker has no plans to direct a film as of now. Reportedly, Sooraj is trying to focus on the career of his son Avnish Barjatya who made his directorial debut with the film Dono last year. But unfortunately, the film couldn't do well at the box office.

The report quotes a source saying that Sooraj Barjatya is deeply hurt by the performance of Avnish's debut film and now he is determined to make sure his career takes off. Sooraj is currently busy planning Avnish's next film.

Salman Khan to be a part of Avnish Barjatya's film?

Talking about the possibility of Salman Khan's appearance in Avnish Barjatya's next film, the source informs that there are chances of the superstar featuring in the film however it will be a cameo appearance.

Salman Khan's work front

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Salman Khan will be next seen in AR Murugadoss's action entertainer which will be released on Eid 2025. Sharing details about the film, the filmmaker told Times of India that he had discussed the script with the superstar five years ago, however they could not proceed due to certain circumstances. Murugadoss also said that the star recently contacted him for another narration, after which Khan mentioned that the film gave him a good vibe and that they could begin production immediately.

As per AR Murugadoss, the film will feature Salman's never-before-seen before side and will have high-octane action sequences along with strong emotional connect. The film will also have a powerful social message in it. The director also promised that it would be a pan-Indian film.

Apart from that, he is working with Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan on a much-talked-about action thriller titled The Bull which is being produced by Dharma Productions.

He may also collaborate with Sohail Khan for his ambitious project Sher Khan which was first announced in 2012. The superstar will also be seen in Tiger vs Pathaan which will be an exciting face-off between his iconic character Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The film is among the most exciting upcoming projects of YRF Spy Universe.

