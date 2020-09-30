After Mumbai Police summons Anurag Kashyap, Payal Ghosh thanks them; Says 'Let's hope justice prevails'

Payal Ghosh had levelled sexual misconduct allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and filed an FIR against him as well. Now, the Mumbai Police has called Anurag for questioning on Thursday and the actress reacted to it.

Reports of Mumbai Police summoning filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for questioning came in on Wednesday morning in the case related to Payal Ghosh's sexual misconduct allegations. The actress had levelled serious allegations of sexual misconduct on Anurag and had explained the same in a tweet. Post that, Payal received support from the National Commission For Women Chief who had asked her to send a written complaint to them. Amid this, Payal went ahead and reportedly lodged an FIR against the filmmaker at the police station.

Now, the Mumbai Police called Anurag for questioning the matter and Payal has reacted to the news. The actress took to her Twitter account and thanked the Police force for initiating action in the matter. She further hoped that justice would prevail in her matter. The actress had shared a tweet on social media where she alleged that Anurag had forced himself upon her in an incident that reportedly took place years ago. Amid her allegations on Anurag, Payal allegedly mentioned that the filmmaker took names of Mahie Gill, Richa Chadha, and more and told her that they were a call away.

The actress recently met Union Minister Ramdas Athawale with her lawyer and held a press conference. In the same, the minister had reportedly mentioned that if no action is taken in the matter, protests may take place across the city. Not just this, Payal even met the Governor of Maharashtra B S Koshyari and submitted a request for y+ security citing a threat to her life as a reason.

Take a look at Payal's tweet on Anurag being summoned:

Thank you @MumbaiPolice ... @anuragkashyap72 has been called tomorrow at versova police station for summoning and questioning. Let's hope justice prevails....!! — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the filmmaker also had reacted to the allegations made by the Payal against him and had called them baseless. Further, on his behalf, his lawyer also released a statement and denied all allegations against him. Several actresses like Kalki Koechlin, Radhika Apte and more had even backed Anurag and released statements supporting him.

Also Read|Anurag Kashyap asked to appear before Mumbai Police after Payal Ghosh's sexual misconduct allegations

Credits :Payal Ghosh twitter

Share your comment ×