After Namaste Darsako, Sara Ali Khan begins special highlight on wisdom with ‘Somvaar Ke Sochvichaar’

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Her followers know that the star-kid often comes up with special series’ to keep them entertained. Speaking of which, after her Namaste Darsako highlights, the Kedarnath has now started her new special’s namely ‘Somvaar Ke Sochvichaar’. On Monday, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a poignant message on how to stay optimistic in life.

In the clip shared by her, Sara Ali Khan captured an orange lit sky as she enjoyed some cool oceanic breeze. Her inspirational message is all about living in the moment and giving to others. With the soothing holy track IK Onkar playing in the background, Sara Ali Khan shared, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give”. Check out her dreamy post below:

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in the comedy flick, Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. In the recent past, her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next has also made headlines.

