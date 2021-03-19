After Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan speaks up on Uttarakhand CM’s ripped jeans remark: It’s bad mindset

Jaya Bachchan has recently reacted to Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s "ripped jeans" comment. She said this kind of bad mindset encourages crimes against women.

Bollywood actor-turned-politician often takes a stand for the film industry. She always stays in the news for her bold statements. The veteran actress never shies away from keeping across her opinion. Recently, Jaya has reacted to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's "ripped jeans" comment. She said this kind of bad mindset encourages crimes against women. On the remarks that have drawn anger and disgust on social media, the Samajwadi Party parliamentarian said, "Such statements don't befit a Chief Minister.”

According to ANI reports, Jaya, a Rajya Sabha member has said, "Those in higher posts must think and make public statements. You say such things in today's times, you will decide who's cultured and who's not based on clothes? It's bad mindset and encourages crimes against women.” The Uttarakhand CM has made the comments on Tuesday at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun. Since then the hashtag #RippedJeans is among the top Twitter trends till today.

"If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life," said the Chief Minister.

"Kaynchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) - showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids - these are the values being given now. Where is this coming from, if not at home? What is the fault of teachers or schools? Where am I taking my son, showing his knees and in tattered jeans? Girls are no less, showing their knees. Is this good," he added.

Jaya’s granddaughter had also expressed disgust at the Chief Minister's words. She posted a screenshot of one of his statements and wrote, "Wtf" before adding, "Change your mentality before changing our clothes :) because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society. Just (angry emojis)."

