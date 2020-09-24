After NCB sends summon, Deepika Padukone expected to reach Mumbai on a charter plane from Goa today afternoon?

As per latest reports, after the NCB served summons to Deepika Padukone in the Bollywood drug nexus, the actress is expected to reach Mumbai today afternoon

After ’s name surfaced in the drug chats with her manager, the Narcotics Control Bureau has served summons to the Padmaavat actress and as per reports, Deepika is asked to appear before the agency on September 25, 2020. As we speak, Deepika is in Goa for the shooting of Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and as per latest reports, Deepika Padukone will reach Mumbai from Goa today afternoon after the NCB sent summons to her in the Bollywood drug nexus.

Also, reports suggest that Deepika Padukone has received permission for a charter plane from Goa at 1:30 PM, and so, she is expected to board that flight for Mumbai. Post the summons, Deepika Padukone sought legal advice through video conferencing with a 12-member team in Mumbai and as per reports, was also on video conferencing along with Deepika's lawyers.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone's name had surfaced in one of the WhatsApp chats dated October 2017 where Deepika is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who then later was confirmed to be her manager, Karishma Prakash. Besides Deepika, Sara Ali Khan and have been served summons and are expected to appear before the agency on September 26, and as we speak, designer Simone Khambatta was papped entering the NCB office.

Deepika Padukone has received permission for a charter plane from Goa at 1:30 PM. She is expected to board that flight for Mumbai. Heena Gambhir, Deepak Bopanna with details. | #DrugExposeRocksBTown pic.twitter.com/Vn1Jh16OgI — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 24, 2020

