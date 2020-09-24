  1. Home
After NCB sends summon, Deepika Padukone expected to reach Mumbai on a charter plane from Goa today afternoon?

As per latest reports, after the NCB served summons to Deepika Padukone in the Bollywood drug nexus, the actress is expected to reach Mumbai today afternoon
22650 reads Mumbai Updated: September 24, 2020 10:26 am
After Deepika Padukone’s name surfaced in the drug chats with her manager, the Narcotics Control Bureau has served summons to the Padmaavat actress and as per reports, Deepika is asked to appear before the agency on September 25, 2020. As we speak, Deepika is in Goa for the shooting of Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and as per latest reports, Deepika Padukone will reach Mumbai from Goa today afternoon after the NCB sent summons to her in the Bollywood drug nexus.

Also, reports suggest that Deepika Padukone has received permission for a charter plane from Goa at 1:30 PM, and so, she is expected to board that flight for Mumbai. Post the summons, Deepika Padukone sought legal advice through video conferencing with a 12-member team in Mumbai and as per reports, Ranveer Singh was also on video conferencing along with Deepika's lawyers.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone's name had surfaced in one of the WhatsApp chats dated October 2017 where Deepika is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who then later was confirmed to be her manager, Karishma Prakash. Besides Deepika, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been served summons and are expected to appear before the agency on September 26, and as we speak, designer Simone Khambatta was papped entering the NCB office. 

ALSO READ: Jaya Saha ADMITS arranging CBD oil for Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty: Reports

Credits :Times Now

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

Deepika u made kat the viilan right and posted so many stories related to depression on sushant's death .Karma U see

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Leave deepika alone. I dont believe this rubbish. Deepika would never. Kanganas godfathers are trying to frame bollywood.

