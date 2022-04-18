After Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt & Soni Razdan arrive at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s house; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been married for four days now and looks like the post-wedding festivities are still on. For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Alia, who have been dating each other for around five years, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on April 14. The wedding was followed by a post-wedding bash at Ranbir and Alia’s residence. And looks like another post-wedding ceremony is on as Neetu Kapoor was papped at Ranbir’s house this morning. She was followed by Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.