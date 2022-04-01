After Oscars row, Sameera Reddy REVEALS her battle with Alopecia: Had a 2-inch bald spot at back of head

It hasn’t been long since Will Smith and Chris Rock’s tiff during the 94th Academy Award had left the world in shock. It not just got the nation brimming with an opinion but also started a debate around Alopecia. For the uninitiated, Chris Rock had cracked a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith who has also been battling Alopecia. And now, Sameera Reddy, who is also known for sharing thought provoking quotes about body positivity, has revealed that she had also battled with Alopecia back in 2016.

Sameera made the revelation in a post on social media wherein she mentioned that the ongoing Oscars controversy had made her want to share the story of her battle. This was followed by a brief introduction of Alopecial Areata and how she was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 and stated that it was difficult to deal with. “I had a 2-inch bald spot at the back of my head. In one month I discovered two more patches. It was really hard to deal with,” Sameera wrote and emphasised that Alopecia neither make people sick, nor is it contagious. However, it is difficult to adapt to emotionally.

Sameera had also revealed that while she is having healthy hair right now with no patches, she is aware of the fact that the disease can bounce back at any point in her life. “I do take homeopathy and I holistically hope to keep it at bay. In this fast paced world I pray people will pause, reflect and be sensitive to each other,” she added.

Take a look at Sameera Reddy’s post:

For the uninitiated, Sameera Reddy, is known for movies like Maine Dil Tujko Dia, Taxi No 9211, De Dana Dan etc. She had quit acting post her wedding with Akshai Varde in 2013.

