After Paris, Anushka Sharma continues to binge over croissants in London; PIC

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is currently vacationing in London with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. As an avid user of Instagram, the PK actress gives her followers fascinating peeks into both her personal and professional lives. The actress recently took to her Instagram stories and shared picture of a croissant and coffee mug. Well, seems like croissants are one of her favorites and she can’t get enough of them on her vacay. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress captioned the video as “Croissant toh croissant hai… Paris ya London.”

Earlier in Paris, the actress shared some enviable pictures as she savoured some croissants while also relishing the view outside her room. Anushka shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "When in Paris ... eat many croissants." She was seen in a white bathrobe, sitting by the window, with a croissant in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other. Her multiple pictures show how she savoured every bite of the croissant.

Have a look at Anushka’s post:

Anushka, who has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time, is now prepping for her role in Chakda Xpress. In the film, the actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who overcomes obstacles brought by sexist politics to achieve her goal of playing cricket for India. She became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri, in 2012.

The film marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years. She was last seen in 2018 film ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She took a long break after that and welcomed her first child, Vamika with husband Virat Kohli. However, during her time away from films, Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, under their banner Clean Slate Filmz, produced several critically acclaimed projects including Bulbul and Pataal Lok. She is no longer part of the production house as she will focus on acting.

