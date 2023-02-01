After Pathaan’s massive success Shah Rukh Khan is back on Atlee’s Jawaan sets; See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan is currently grabbing all the limelight for his recently released movie Pathaan. This film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Well, it has been a celebration at the theatres for the past couple of days, ever since the film released. Pathaan is special not only because SRK returned to the silver screen after almost 4 years but also because we saw the actor doing hard-core stunts for the first time. Now the excitement is built around his next film Jawan. Reportedly, after the massive success of Pathaan, King Khan is back on the sets of Atlee 's Jawan.

A picture has been going viral on social media today and it is from the sets of Jawan . In the picture, we can see Shah Rukh Khan in his rugged look. SRK is dressed in black attire and his face is wrapped in a white cloth while his long hair falls perfectly on both sides. The Twitter handle with the name Harminder shared this picture and wrote, “#SRK back on the sets of #Jawan today in his monster avatar.”

The Jawan star cast

Jawan, which reportedly features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, has already garnered the attention of audiences with its stellar star cast. Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema is playing the female lead opposite SRK in the film. Jawan features celebrated actor Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. The project marks the third Bollywood outing of Sethupathi, after the remake of the Tamil film Maanagaram, which has been titled Mumbaikar, and Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming untitled film.

The highly anticipated project will also have Thalapthy Vijay, the Tamil superstar in a special appearance. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay posed with director Atlee on the sets of Jawan, during the birthday celebrations of the director. The picture, which confirmed that the Master actor is indeed a part of the star cast, had set social media by storm.

Deepika Padukone, the celebrated Bollywood actress is also said to be making a cameo appearance in Jawan. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Deepika is appearing as Shah Rukh Khan’s character’s love interest, in the flashback portions of the film. The Atlee directorial also features a stellar star cast including Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others in supporting roles.