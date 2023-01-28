After Pathaan’s peaceful release, The Producers Guild Of India expresses gratitude to all state governments

Shah Rukh Khan , John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan have been breaking records ever since the film has been released. The Sidharth Anand directorial had already created a lot of hype ever since the first look of the film has been released. It also fell prey to several controversies and it was even reported that some states have banned the release of the film. But, the film is enjoying quite a successful run across India and The Producers Guild of India on Friday shared a note to express their gratitude towards all the state government.

The Producers Guild Of India headed by Shibasish Sarkar expressed gratitude to all the state governments for maintaining law and order in their respective states. The official statement read, “Producers Guild of India thanks all state governments for ensuring the peaceful release of historic blockbuster Pathaan across India! Tens of thousands of hard-working people make up the Hindi film industry and the larger content-producing fraternity for television and streaming services. The industry generates employment, contributes to the country's economy and is among the most powerful and effective purveyors of India’s soft power across the world. The Producers Guild of India is deeply grateful to all the state governments for maintaining law and order, and ensuring the peaceful release of the historic blockbuster Pathaan across India! Your efforts in safeguarding the sanctity of cinema so that it can entertain India and Indians has boosted the confidence of the Indian film industry. The industry has existed and grown exponentially for over a century and we are among the few countries where homegrown content still dominates. This has been made possible by one thing and one thing alone - the patronage of millions of film lovers across the length and breadth of our great country. Pathaan’s success is one of hope, one that makes us believe that the power of love can triumph over everything. We share this moment of victory with you all. Thank you for making this happen. Thank you for being enabler of history being scripted in India. #SeeYouAtTheMovies.”

