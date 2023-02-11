After Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh Khan leaves for Jawan shoot with director Atlee- PICS

Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback on the big screen after 4 years with his recently released film Pathaan, co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film received a roaring response at the box-office, and managed to break numerous records. Now, post the success of his film Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has resumed working on his next film Jawan . King Khan has teamed up with Tamil director Atlee for Jawan, and parts of the film have already been shot in Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune. This afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee were spotted at Kalina airport, Mumbai, and looks like they are headed for Jawan shoot!

The paparazzi clicked Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee at the Kalina airport on Saturday, as they jetted off for Jawan shoot. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee were seen entering the airport. King Khan opted for a black sweatshirt paired with white loose pants, and matching sneakers. He had his sunglasses on and was seen carrying a bag. Meanwhile, Atlee was seen in a black t-shirt, jacket and grey jeans. Check out their pictures below!

About Jawan

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, while Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema is playing the female lead opposite SRK in the film. Jawan is Atlee’s first Hindi movie and his first collaboration with SRK. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will play the lead antagonist in the film. The highly anticipated project will also have Thalapthy Vijay, the Tamil superstar in a special appearance. The Atlee directorial features a stellar star cast including Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others in supporting roles.

The film will be released across five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, on June 2, 2023.