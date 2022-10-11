After Phone Bhoot’s trailer launch, here are 6 films from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Bhootnath with ghost backdrop

Ever since the trailer of Phone Bhoot has been released, fans have been going gaga over it. The Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer has already created a lot of hype and fans cannot wait for the release of the film. Well, going by trailer, Katrina is playing the role of a ghost who is only visible to Ishaan and Siddhant and communicates with them. After watching the fun trailer of Phone Bhoot we bring to you a list of movies that are based on the backdrop of a ghost.

This film showcased a beautiful relationship between a ghost played by Amitabh Bachchan and a child named Banku. They develop a bond with each other and the kid can be seen playing and enjoying with the ghost. From being on the comedy side to shifting to the emotional side towards the end, Bhootnath was loved by all. This film also starred Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan in a brief cameo. We also saw a sequel to this film.

Phillauri

Ever imagined Anushka Sharma as a ghost? Well, the beautiful actress played a ghost in Phillauri, We also saw Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada in pivotal roles in the film. Anushka convincingly played the role of a ghost who was in search of her groom and wanted to fulfil her incomplete wish of getting married. Be it the acting, the songs or the cast everything won the hearts of the fans.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

This Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu starrer film was one of the most loved and highest-grossing films of 2022. This film not only broke box-office records but also made Kartik become one of the few actors whose film crossed the 100 cr mark post-pandemic. In the film, we saw Tabu’s double roles out of which 1 of her role was of a ghost.

Bhoot Police

Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam starrer Bhoot Police created a lot of hype for its ensemble cast. Right after the trailer was launched fans were excited to see Arjun and Saif sharing the screen space. Be it their comic timing or their fashion game, everything proved to be a factor of entertainment for the fans. Although the film got mixed reviews, but it was quite entertaining and all the fans liked the story of the film.

Golmaal Again

Golmaal is a very popular franchise and we all know that. The Rohit Shetty directorial has been winning hearts since its first part. Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise and stars Tabu, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu. The film has a comic element, just like all other Golmaal films, but it also has a ghost element. Parineeti plays a ghost in the film. Despite clashing with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, Golmaal Again became one of the year's highest grosser, was a blockbuster at the box office, and became the 42nd highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Laxmii

Laxmii is a 2020 horror comedy film written and directed by Raghava Lawrence, marking his directorial debut in the Hindi film industry. A remake of his own Tamil film Kanchana (2011), it stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, while Ayesha Raza Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar and Sharad Kelkar play pivotal roles. The film revolves around a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. Akshay’s acting skills in this film is commendable and he has yet again proved that he is a versatile actor.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan 80th birthday: Shah Rukh Khan pens a short yet meaningful note for Big B