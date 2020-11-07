After Poonam Pandey, FIR filed against Milind Soman for running naked on a beach: Report

Milind Soman had earlier shared a picture of himself running naked in a beach in Goa. Now, trouble seems to have mounted for him because of the same.

Poonam Pandey is all over the news after being detained in Goa for trespassing a government property and reportedly shooting an obscene video there. The actress and her husband have been reportedly granted bail. Now, noted actor and model Milind Soman has fallen into deep trouble. That is because he has also been booked for obscenity at a beach in Goa. Reports suggest that an FIR has been filed against him under Section 294 of the India Penal Code and other sections of the IT act.

A Goa-based police spokesperson has stated that the FIR has been registered at the Colva Police Station in the district of South Goa. It so happened that the Four More Shots Please actor had earlier shared a photo of himself running naked on a beach. He posted the same on social media on his 55th birthday that was on November 4, 2020. While a few appreciated this post, some others raised questions about it after Poonam Pandey’s arrest in Goa.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar jetted off to Goa ahead of his birthday and have been sharing numerous pictures from the exotic location on social media. On the other hand, as has been mentioned above, Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay were arrested in Goa on Thursday on charges of shooting an obscene video in a restricted place. The husband-wife duo were reportedly planning to leave Goa that very day when they got arrested after being interrogated by the cops.

Credits :IANS

