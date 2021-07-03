After puja with Kareena & family at new home, Randhir Kapoor shares he felt 'lonely' at old Chembur house

Recently, Randhir Kapoor moved to his new house that is much closer to daughters Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan's homes. In a chat, the senior star opened up about the recent move and what would become of his old Chembur home.

Senior actor Randhir Kapoor recently shifted into his new house in Bandra, Mumbai. The senior star, who previously was staying in Chembur, moved to his new house after a griha pravesh puja with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other family members. After the puja, the senior star got candid in a chat about his move to a new home and the status of his old Chembur house where he stayed for more than 50 years of his life.

Talking to Etimes in a chat, Randhir Kapoor revealed that his new home took 2 years to get ready. He also shared as to why he moved out of his iconic Chembur house. Randhir Kapoor said that he felt 'lonely' at the big house, especially after the passing away of his brother Rajiv Kapoor back in February. He also shared that the old house would continue to stay as it is while he moves closer to his daughters Kareena and Karisma's homes. He denied selling the Chembur house and said,"No, hamari haalat itni bhi buri nahi hain (we are not in dire straits). It stays as it was. It was just that it was a very big house and I was all alone."

It was just that it was a very big house and I was all alone. Randhir Kapoor on moving to new home

Further, he revealed one of the reasons he moved out of his old home was the fact that his family and close friends stayed nearby to his new home. He said, "My family can drop in frequently like they did a few hours back; there was a puja today. They will continue to do so in the future. Even my friends are close by in Khar and Bandra." However, cherishing the memories of his old Chembur house, the senior actor acknowledged missing his Chembur house and said, "some memories made there are unforgettable. I spent 50 years of my life there."

On Friday, photos of Karisma, Neetu, Kareena, Riddhima, Aadar Jain and other Kapoor family members came in as they dropped by at Randhir Kapoor's new place for a puja. The senior star was in the news a while back when he was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID 19.

Also Read|Randhir Kapoor tests negative for COVID 19 & gets discharged from hospital; Says ‘I am absolutely fine’

Credits :Etimes

Share your comment ×