After A R Rahman, Prasoon Joshi, Delhi 6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reacts to Masakali 2.0

After A R Rahman, Prasoon Joshi reacted on Masakali 2.0 featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, Delhi 6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reacted on the remake of the song. Check it out.

After Marjaavaan, and Tara Sutaria are back to woo us with their chemistry in a song titled Masakali 2.0. The single is recreated from the original song that featured in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Delhi 6. The extremely popular song starred and Abhishek Bachchan back in the day. It is now been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. While some have appreciated the song, some have backlashed the makers for ruining a beautiful song.

After the original composer, A R Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi tweeted their reaction to the song, Delhi 6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also expressed his views on social media. Sharing A R Rahman's tweet which read, "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.” - Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman", the director tweeted, "#Masakali #Delhi6 Created with love & passion an iconic song that has to be preserved. Beware of the re- mix it will damage your eardrums."

(Also Read: AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi unhappy with Masakali 2.0, say 'sad to see original creation insensitively utilised')

Not only this, responding to Prasoon Joshi's tweet as well which read, "All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ & singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra", Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra tweeted, "#Delhi6 the movie & it’s songs created with so much Luv & passion , let’s save the original creations for generations to come. #saynotoRemixes."

Check out the tweets here:

#Masakali #Delhi6 Created with love & passion an iconic song that has to be preserved. Beware of the re- mix it will damage your eardrums https://t.co/9NJGza2Vfo — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

#Delhi6 the movie & it’s songs created with so much Luv & passion , let’s save the original creations for generations to come. #saynotoRemixes https://t.co/QIKqYRKiPl — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

What are your thoughts on Masakali 2.0? Tell us in the comments below!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More