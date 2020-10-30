After Radhe’s wrap, Randeep Hooda to kick off romcom Unfair & Lovely with Ileana D'Cruz in Karnal

Actors Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz have reached Karnal on Thursday and already started prepping up for their upcoming rom-com Unfair and Lovely. They are going to kick off a 20-day-schedule soon. Yesterday, they held a virtual script reading session for the film. Unfair and Lovely is set in Haryana and it marks the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua, who wrote screenplays for movies such as Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan. According to the PTI report, the story of the film is about a dusky girl, who is tamed by prejudices held by the society against dark skin.

Now, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Randeep Hooda, who is basically from Haryana, has opened up about his feelings on working in his own state. He said, “You are suspicious of anything that is given to you and then close your eyes, hoping for the best.” Keeping everyone’s safety in mind, the Radhe actor said since he is from Haryana, his priority was to ensure not too many get wind of his presence and if somebody gets to know about him, then they should meet him after the shoot is over.

Talking about Balwinder Singh Janjua, whom Randeep has known for a long time, he spoke about the project and said, “It took some time to take shape and now I’m excited to run with it.” In early October, Randeep wrapped up ’s Radhe. Now, when asked about the lesson he learnt to survive the new normal during the shoot, he quickly replied: “Just do it, don’t talk.”

However, he was tested for Covid 19 multiple times before these shoots. When asked about whether he was scared during the tests, he said, “What’s the point of getting scared, the aim of getting tested is to know and if positive, control its spread.” Randeep plans to go to the jungle after completing the shoot. “Hopefully, I will get some amazing landscape and wildlife clicks before I move to my next project,” he concluded.

