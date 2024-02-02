After Radhika Apte locked on aerobridge, Adarsh Gourav deboarded from plane post 7.5 hours delay; Deets inside

In the past couple of days, Bollywood actors and the airline industry seem to be having their little battle going on. Several actors like Radhika Apte, Richa Chadha, and others have taken to their Instagram handles to complain about their flight delays or being stuck at the airport situation. Joining the list of names, we have yet another actor who seems to be facing an issue at the Mumbai airport. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star Adarsh Gourav, who is stuck at the Mumbai airport took to his Instagram to shed light on the same and seek help.

Adarsh Gourav stuck at the Mumbai airport

Taking to his Instagram stories, Adarsh Gourav posted a picture of a crowd waiting at the airport. The Kho Gaye hum Kahan star in his stories wrote, “After a 7.5 hour delay and making us deboard a flight to Bangkok, @airindia still has no answers. No concrete plan to get us on any flight and not let us collect our check-in baggage too. Please help us amplify this matter.”

Check out his post:

Radhika Apte shared a post revealing she was stuck on the aerobridge

In the past, Radhika Apte too had faced a situation at the Mumbai airport, where she was locked with other passengers at the aerobridge. The Sacred Games actress had mentioned that her flight was at 8:30 AM but even at 10:50 AM, the flight had still not boarded instead locked all the passengers on the aerobridge.

Sharing photos and videos on Instagram, the Sacred Games actor said that the passengers were put in the aerobridge after the flight was delayed and the airline staff locked them in. "The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won't open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE," she had written in her post. She had shared pictures of several people behind a locked glass door. Some of the passengers were seen talking to the security staff in the aerobridge.

Adarsh Gourav recently won hearts with his performance in Netflix release Kho Gaye hum Kahan which also starred Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

