After Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar reaches Karnataka to shoot for Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls; Read Details

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to feature in an episode of Man vs Wild. He has already reached Mysore to shoot for the same.

South superstar Rajinikanth recently made headlines when reports came out about the Darber actor shooting with TV presenter Bear Grylls for his popular show Man vs Wild. The shooting took place at the Bandipur National Park in Karnataka. Prior to Rajinikanth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also shot for an episode of the show. Now, Bollywood superstar will also be following their footsteps and will appear in one of the episodes of Man vs Wild. Yes, you heard it right!

The Khiladi actor is all set to show his stunts again, this time out in the wild instead of film sets. According to the latest reports, Akshay has already reached Mysore and will start shooting with Bear Grylls at the same place in Bandipur wherein the shooting for Rajinikanth’s episode was being conducted. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has returned to the bay after completing the shooting schedule of his episode with Bear Grylls. Well, we all are waiting eagerly for the episodes to be aired!

On the professional front, is currently having a good run in his career and has quite a few interesting projects lined up. Last year, he stunned everyone with his stellar performances in movies like Kesari, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and Good Newwz. This year too, the actor is packed with some amazing movies including Sooryavanshi wherein he has been paired opposite . He will also be seen alongside Kiara Advani in Laxmmi Bomb. Apart from that, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom and Bachchan Pandey are few more of his upcoming projects.

Credits :Times Now

