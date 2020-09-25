  1. Home
After Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash arrives at NCB office for drug nexus case

On Friday, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash reached the NCB office for questioning the drug case. She arrived after Rakul Preet Singh who was also called in for questioning.
26097 reads Mumbai Updated: September 25, 2020 11:11 am
Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash at NCB office After Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash arrives at NCB office for drug nexus case
In the latest update coming from the Narcotics Control Bureau's office, Deepika Padukone's manager, Karishma Prakash arrived for a probe in the drug nexus case. She was called to probe the 2017 chats with Deepika where they were allegedly discussing drugs. Reportedly, after Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Jaya Saha's interrogation, the NCB team found chats between Karishma and Deepika dated back to 2017 where the actress and she were allegedly discussing 'hash, weed and maal.' 

Amid this, Karishma was called in for questioning today by the agency along with Rakul Preet Singh whose name cropped up in alleged drug chats. It was after the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty and a few drug peddlers that the NCB started probing the drug case and several Bollywood stars' names came forward. While Deepika has been called for questioning on September 26 along with Sara Ali Khan, Rakul and Karishma were asked to come in today for grilling. A little while ago, Rakul reached the NCB office for questioning.

A day back, designer Simone Khambatta also was questioned by the NCB for alleged drug chats with Rhea Chakraborty where they apparently were seen discussing weed. This week, Jaya Saha along with Shruti Modi and KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar also was probed by the NCB in pursuance of the Bollywood drug nexus case. Further, filmmaker Madhu Mantena also was questioned by the NCB for his alleged chats about CBD oil with Jaya Saha. It was also reported that Shraddha Kapoor also has been issued summons to appear for questioning in the drug nexus case. A day back, Deepika arrived from Goa with Ranveer to appear before NCB on September 26. It is being reported that Ranveer also has apparently requested his presence at the NCB office amid Deepika's questioning citing 'anxiety' as a reason. 

Take a look at Karishma's photos:

 

