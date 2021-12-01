After Ranbir Kapoor & Big B, Ayan Mukerji shares NEW Brahmastra snaps ft Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy.

Just days after dropping some special glimpses from the sets of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji has shares another series of photos. This time the director chose to feature the entire cast in special settings. Calling it 'Flashes of Time 2', the filmmaker gave us a glimpse of Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy from the film's set.

The new series also featured Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. In one photo, Ayan, Ranbir and Alia can be seen having an intense discussion. The most intriguing look of the lot is Mouni Roy as her red and black silhouette almost reminds us of a Samurai.

The grand set of Brahmastra also made it to Ayan's Instagram as well as Amitabh Bachchan in character. South megastar Nagarjuna can be seen discussing a scene with Ayan. Sharing the new photos, Ayan captioned it, "Flashes of Time (2)! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra."

Meanwhile, Alia was ecstatic with these series of photos as she commented with a string of heart emojis. Take a look at Ayan Mukerji's post below:

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed last week that Ayan Mukerji's ambitious project, Brahmatsra, which has been in the making for over three years now, is aiming for a September 2022 release. Karan Johar, Disney India and the entire team of Brahmastra finally zeroed in on a release date. According to industry sources, this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fronted film is targeting a September 9, 2022 release. The release is being planned around Ganesh Chaturthi.

