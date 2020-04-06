After Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma &others, Arjun Kapoor donates to the PM CARES Fund

After Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and others, Arjun Kapoor announces his contribution to PM CARES FUND

In the midst of the Coronavirus crisis, when the entire nation and world is fighting the novel Coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) and urged people to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Modi’s tweet read, “People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India.”

Post Modi’s tweet, a host of B-town celebs to the likes of , , - , Kareena Kapoor Khan- , , Ekta Kapoor, Virat Kohli, , , and others have extended their support to PM Relief Fund, and in the latest, we have Ki & Ka actor come forward to announce his contribution to the PM CARES Fund. Today morning, Arjun Kapoor took to social media to announce his contribution to fight the Coronavirus outbreak. Arjun wrote, “India is in the midst of a crisis and as responsible citizens we need to do our bit for our fellow brothers and sisters in need. I’m trying my best to help as many people possibly by humbly contributing to: PM-CARES fund, Give India, The Wishing Factory, Feseration of Western India Cine Employees.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, and next, he will be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the release of Dibakar’s film has been postponed. Also, Arjun will be seen sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh in a yet to be titled film.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's post announcing his contribution towards the PM CARES Fund:

Credits :Instagram

