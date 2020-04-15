After Ranveer Singh shares his Tiger King meme, BFF Arjun Kapoor roasts him further; Here’s what he says

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a meme of himself as the Tiger King. Seeing Ranveer dressed in the offbeat look, BFF Arjun Kapoor’s reaction is just too epic to miss. Check it out.

Actor is the undisputed king of quirky fashion in Bollywood. From pulling off shiny outfits to oversized hoodies, Ranveer has always managed to steal the limelight from everyone with his style and he is pretty good with it. Even Ranveer’s loyal fans and friends like love to see what next Baba will come up with and look forward to his red carpet offbeat looks. On Wednesday, Ranveer treated his fans with his Tiger King meme where fans had turned him into the character from the Netflix documentary.

Seeing the meme shared by Ranveer, fans couldn’t help but laugh their hearts out. But, in the evening again, Ranveer shared the same as a post without any caption and it again cracked up fans. But, this time, his BFF Arjun couldn’t help himself from reacting to the epic meme of Baba. Arjun left a comment and expressed how he felt about Ranveer’s Tiger King meme. However, Kapoor’s reaction was such that many fans resonated with it and were left in splits.

Also Read|Forget Simmba, Ranveer Singh as the Tiger King in a hilarious meme will leave you in splits

Arjun wrote, “Casual day for Baba.” And many people agreed with Arjun’s reaction as Ranveer is the only star in Bollywood who can pull offbeat and quirky looks like a pro. Ranveer’s stylist too commented on the photo with a hashtag ‘woke up like this.’ Gully Boy co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi also left a sweet comment for Ranveer’s Tiger King look and wrote, “I miss our old times.”

Check out Ranveer’s post and Arjun’s reaction:

Meanwhile, Arjun and Ranveer’s social media exchanges are legendary and often, the two drop comments on each other’s posts that light up the internet. On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ranveer will be seen in ‘83 with . Both the films have been postponed owing to the Coronavirus lockdown.

