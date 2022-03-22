After Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi mourns the demise of Gully Boy rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar

In what came as a piece of heartbreaking news for the showbiz world, rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar breathed his last at the age of 24. For the uninitiated, MC Tod Fod was one of the soundtrack artists of the Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy which was released in 2019. While the cause of the 24 year older rapper's death is yet to be known, his unfortunate demise has sent down a wave of grief in the tinselvile.

Amid this, Siddhant has taken to his social media handle to mourn the demise of MC Tod Fod. Taking to his Instagram story, the Gehraiyaan actor shared a pic of the late rapper along with a screenshot of his conversation with MC Tod Fod post the release of Gully Boy. During their conversation, Siddhant had lauded MC Tod Fod’s track India 91 from Gully Boy. To this, the latter was overwhelmed and told Siddhant, “Tum bahut real ho bhai..mujhe sachem tumhare energy se laga ke tum ek rapper ho!” Sharing the conversation, Siddhant wrote, “RIP bhai! @todfod” along with a broken heart emoticon.

Take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s post for MC Tod Fod:

Earlier, Ranveer Singh also mourned MC Tod Fod’s demise and shared his pic on his Instagram story with a broken heart emoticon. Besides, MC Tod Fod’s band Swadeshi also shared a video of him and penned a heartfelt note for the late rapper and wrote, “You are never forgotten, you will always live through with your music”.

