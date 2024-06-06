After restoring wedding pictures, Natasa Stankovic assures all is well with Hardik Pandya with THIS PIC

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya made it to the headlines after the reports of them heading for a divorce came out. It was said that there has been tension brewing up in their marriage and all is not well in their paradise.

Recently, the actress and model raised eyebrows as she restored all the wedding pictures on her Instagram handle. And now, her latest story yet again subtly hints that everything is well between the lovebirds.

Natasa Stankovic shares picture of her pet dog

Taking to her Instagram stories, Natasa Stankovic shared a picture of her pet dog. Her furry friend looks cute wearing a pink colored tee as it is lying down on the floor. What caught our attention was the text that was written on this picture. Hardik Pandya’s wife wrote, “Baby Rover Pand(Y)a”. Does this mean she has subtly hinted at the fact that she is still a Pandya?

For the unversed, Natasa grabbed eyeballs after eagle-eyed fans spotted that she had removed Pandya from her name on Instagram. Later fans also pointed out that her wedding pictures with Hardik are missing from her feed.

But recently, she shut the rumors by restoring those wedding pictures, and now by adding the Indian cricketer’s surname with their pet, she is kinda shutting down the divorce rumors once and for all.

Advertisement

Check it out:

More about Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya’s wedding

Natasa and Hardik tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony held in Jaipur. Their wedding took place amidst close friends and family. Their registered marriage took place on May 31, 2020, but the celebration took place on February 14, 2023. The pictures from the dreamy wedding are proof of their bond.

Hardik Pandya’s work front

Hardik Pandya is currently playing for India at the T20 World Cup. Before this, he was appointed as the captain of Mumbai Indians in this season of the Indian Premier League. But unfortunately, he faced a lot of criticism for his performance from his fans.

Natasa Stankovic’s work front

Natasa has no announced project in her kitty. Currently, she is seen spending quality time with their son and keeps sharing adorable snaps with him.

ALSO READ: Natasa Stankovic restores wedding pics with Hardik Pandya amidst divorce news; fans say, ‘Kya chal raha hai bhai’