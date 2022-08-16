After returning from their babymoon, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get clicked at Dharma office; PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. This year has been very lucky for them as the two have entered into two new phases of their relationship in a very short span of time. After a few years of dating, the love birds took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14, this year. On June 27, Alia announced her pregnancy in the most adorable way possible. The power couple is on cloud 9 as they are soon going to step into parenthood. The duo is also gearing up for their upcoming film Brahmastra. Meanwhile, the couple on Monday night was spotted at Dharma office in Bandra.

Ranbir and Alia spotted

In the pictures, the two were seen sitting in their car as the paparazzi clicked them. Following the Covid norms, Alia and Ranbir wore masks. While, the Darlings actress donned a mustard top, Ranbir opted for a black shirt. Alia also acknowledged the paps and waved at them.

Have a look at the pictures:

Alia and Ranbir’s babymoon

Recently, the parents-to-be Ranbir and Alia had gone for a 'babymoon' to spend some quality time in Italy. Last week, the couple was spotted at the airport together as they left for their holiday. However, the couple have returned to Mumbai. On their vacation, Alia took to her Instagram space and shared a new video featuring Ranbir, as the latter grooved to the newly-released song of their much-awaited upcoming film Brahmastra.

Alia and Ranbir’s work front

On the professional front, the parents-to-be have many interesting projects in their pipeline. Alia and Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.Alia recently featured in Darlings alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. She also made her debut as a producer and co-produced her film with King Khan.